Red Sox manager Alex Cora pushed another one of the right buttons Wednesday by inserting Kyle Schwarber in at first base, and the Boston slugger proved it to be a good decision in the first inning.

Schwarber gave Boston an early 1-0 lead against the New York Mets at Fenway Park. He blasted an absolute no-doubter of a solo shot 434 feet to center field.

It was the first of two runs in the first inning for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez, who was serving as the designated hitter, hit an RBI single to score Xander Bogaerts after the shortstop earned a one-out walk.