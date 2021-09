NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber is pretty good at this leadoff hitter thing, eh?

The Red Sox outfielder took Cal Quantrill deep in the first inning of Boston’s series opener against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park. The breaking ball sailed into the center field seats to make it 1-0.

Check it out:

Schwarber has had decent success against Quantrill, with his three hits against the Indians pitcher all being home runs. Even better, his eight first-inning leadoff homers are the most in MLB.