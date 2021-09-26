Watch Mac Jones Fire Up Patriots Fans Before Week 3 Saints Game

With a 'let's go!' to boot

by

Mac Jones clearly is getting more comfortable with his pregame sideline trot.

The rookie quarterback was mildly enthusiastic while taking the field for the New England Patriots’ season opener at Gillette Stadium. But he was a bit more animated when firing up fans before Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Check out this video taken by NESN.com’s Chelsea Sherrod:

Jones will need to be sharp Sunday if the Patriots are going to knock off a talented Saints team. The freshman signal-caller looked great in his first two games, but he must bring New England’s offense into a higher gear as the Patriots face stronger opponents.

For multiple reasons, New England absolutely needs to win before Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to Foxboro in Week 4.

More Football:

James White Injury Sparks Concern On Twitter During Patriots Vs. Saints
Boston Bruins defensemen John Moore and Connor Clifton
Previous Article

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lines, Pairings
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
Next Article

Deshaun Watson Rumors: Texans Update Asking Price For Star QB

Picked For You

Related