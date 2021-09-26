Watch Mac Jones Fire Up Patriots Fans Before Week 3 Saints Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones clearly is getting more comfortable with his pregame sideline trot.

The rookie quarterback was mildly enthusiastic while taking the field for the New England Patriots’ season opener at Gillette Stadium. But he was a bit more animated when firing up fans before Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Check out this video taken by NESN.com’s Chelsea Sherrod:

Mac Jones is fired up for Week 3. Here he is running out with Brian Hoyer. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/bMoTuZfAte — C. (@ChelseaSherrod) September 26, 2021

Jones will need to be sharp Sunday if the Patriots are going to knock off a talented Saints team. The freshman signal-caller looked great in his first two games, but he must bring New England’s offense into a higher gear as the Patriots face stronger opponents.

For multiple reasons, New England absolutely needs to win before Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to Foxboro in Week 4.