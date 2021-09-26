Watch Patriots Players Go Through Pregame Warmups For Saints Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots and Saints are set to square off Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

It’s a pivotal matchup for both teams. New England can’t afford to be 1-2 when it faces Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend, and New Orleans similarly can’t fall too far behind the 3-0 Carolina Panthers in the NFC South.

Every week, the Patriots’ official YouTube account live-streams player warmups before kickoff. Players typically take the field roughly an hour before game time.

So, with kick off in Foxboro set for 1 p.m. ET, you can expect warmups to begin around noon.

