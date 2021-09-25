NESN Logo Sign In

Even when they’re down 7-0 in the sixth inning, you can’t count the Red Sox out.

Boston on Friday was trailing big time against the New York Yankees after a brief outing from Nathan Eovaldi, who allowed seven runs over 2 2/3 innings, while the offense didn’t get a hit until the fourth.

Rafael Devers took matters into his own hands in the sixth inning, as the third baseman launched a three-run home run to get the Red Sox on the board and make it 7-3.

No. 35 for Rafael Devers ? pic.twitter.com/watJcq9jNI — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2021

With the 373-foot blast, he scored Kiké Hernández and Kyle Schwarber, who both reached on singles.

However, the Red Sox ultimately lost 8-3.