Watch Travis Shaw Rip Three-Run Home Run For Red Sox Vs. White Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Travis Shaw wasn’t even supposed to be in the Red Sox lineup on Saturday, let alone hit a three-run home run in the third inning. But life comes at you fast.

Shaw assumed the role of designated hitter just before the game against the Chicago White Sox, as Boston slugger J.D. Martinez was a late scratch for the second day in a row due to back spasms. And he showed up in a big way as part of a huge seven-run inning for the Red Sox.

Shaw launched his ninth home run of the year to cap the scoring in the frame. He took the first pitch from Dylan Cease — a 97.9 mph fastball — 372 feet to right field, scoring Alex Verdugo and Bobby Dalbec.

They don't call him the Mayor for nothing ? pic.twitter.com/van4VrGnvo — NESN (@NESN) September 12, 2021

Not a bad substitution at all.