Watch Xander Bogaerts Slam Monster Three-Run Homer For Red Sox Vs. Orioles

No doubt about that one

by

That should do it.

Xander Bogaerts had a three-run homer Saturday that earned the Boston Red Sox some insurance against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston held a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, but after an RBI-double from Hunter Renfroe, the shortstop added even more of a cushion two batters later.

With Rafael Devers on first and Renfroe on thrid, Bogaerts blased a 419-foot homer to make it an 8-3 game.

Hopefully that holds the Red Sox over as a win Saturday would seal the series, and Boston needs all the wins they can get.

More MLB:

Red Sox Notes: Pitching Staff Versatility Is ‘Huge Advantage’ For Boston
Boston Red Sox First Baseman Bobby Dalbec
Previous Article

Bobby Dalbec Stays Hot For Red Sox With Another Extra-Base Hit Vs. Orioles
New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown
Next Article

Trent Brown Injury: Patriots Tackle To Miss Sunday’s Game Against Jets

Picked For You

Related