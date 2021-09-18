That should do it.
Xander Bogaerts had a three-run homer Saturday that earned the Boston Red Sox some insurance against the Baltimore Orioles.
Boston held a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, but after an RBI-double from Hunter Renfroe, the shortstop added even more of a cushion two batters later.
With Rafael Devers on first and Renfroe on thrid, Bogaerts blased a 419-foot homer to make it an 8-3 game.
Hopefully that holds the Red Sox over as a win Saturday would seal the series, and Boston needs all the wins they can get.