That should do it.

Xander Bogaerts had a three-run homer Saturday that earned the Boston Red Sox some insurance against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston held a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, but after an RBI-double from Hunter Renfroe, the shortstop added even more of a cushion two batters later.

With Rafael Devers on first and Renfroe on thrid, Bogaerts blased a 419-foot homer to make it an 8-3 game.

Bogaerts launches a BOMB to blow this one open! pic.twitter.com/apMciyX3xZ — NESN (@NESN) September 18, 2021

Hopefully that holds the Red Sox over as a win Saturday would seal the series, and Boston needs all the wins they can get.