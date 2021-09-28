What Ended Up Happening To Mac Jones’ First Touchdown Football

NESN Logo Sign In

The football Mac Jones threw for his first career NFL touchdown pass ultimately found a fitting home.

We know the ball didn’t end up at Jones’ house. The rookie quarterback wanted absolutely nothing to do with the pigskin after he connected with Nelson Agholor for a seven-yard score in New England’s 2021 season opener. Instead, the football remained in Foxboro.

“The first touchdown pass of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones already resides in the team’s hall of fame, which is located on the grounds of Gillette Stadium,” Bob McClellan wrote in a column for ESPN. “It opened in September 2008 and is home to exhibits that capture the essence of the history of the team. So it was a natural fit for Jones’ ball to end up there, not far from the end zone in which receiver Nelson Agholor scored the touchdown late in the second quarter.”

Of course, plenty of the exhibits and mementos in the Patriots Hall of Fame are a product of Tom Brady’s brilliance. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will return to his old stomping grounds Sunday night when New England hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.