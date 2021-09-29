What Rodney Harrison Wants To See From Patriots’ Struggling Offense

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots largely employed a conservative brand of offensive football through the first three weeks of the 2021 season.

Rodney Harrison wants to see that change, and soon.

Despite boasting two above-average tight ends and three receivers with legitimate playmaking abilities, the Patriots thus far haven’t put Mac Jones in many positions to make big, downfield plays. Harrison hopes to see New England give more freedom to its starting quarterback moving forward.

“Josh (McDaniels) has to come up with a better game plan, unfortunately, because it just seems like everything is stagnant,” Harrison said Wednesday on NBC Sports. “Everything’s quick, everything’s kind of predictable. I want to see him open up this offense. Give this kid the ball, let him throw the ball down the field. They spent so much money on all these weapons. Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry — these guys have to start making plays. Coach Belichick guaranteed these guys a lot of money and paid Jonnu Smith $50 million — $50 million dollars! He has to get his confidence back and he has to be able to hold onto the ball.”

Perhaps Harrison will see his desires fulfilled Sunday night in Foxboro. The Patriots likely will need to be more aggressive on offense if they want to keep up with the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.