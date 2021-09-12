NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox pitcher Connor Seabold made his Major League debut Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, but with Boston returning players off the COVID-19 Injured Reserve list, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be sticking around too long.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared Sunday before Boston’s series finale against the White Sox that Seabold will be optioned back to Triple-A Worcester. Starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, who will make the start Sunday, will take his spot.

Cora also revealed that he expects the right-hander to make his next start with Worcester.

Seabold, 25, explained Saturday that he didn’t think he had his best stuff against the White Sox. He went three innings in the eventual win while allowing two runs on three hits and two walks. He threw 27 of his 43 pitches for strikes.

