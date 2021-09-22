NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are getting the respect Boston Celtics fans know they deserve.

Sports Illustrated on Wednesday published part of its annual Top 100 players list, and the best young wing duo in the NBA were considered to be among the 30 best players in the league.

Brown, coming off a season where he averaged a career-high 24.7 points and 3.4 assists per game to make his first All-Star appearance, came in at No. 27.

Meanwhile, Tatum was 13th on the list following his second All-Star season. He didn’t make a second consecutive All-NBA team, and coincidentally, felt slighted enough to publicly question why he wasn’t considered one of the elite 15 players in the league.

SI’s rankings shared the same sentiment after Tatum scored a career-high 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists, also showing a great supporting performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

Both players join Marcus Smart, who came in at No. 60. It will be exciting to see what the three Top 100 players make of this season.