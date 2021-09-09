Where Mac Jones Lands On NFL Writer’s QB Power Ranking Entering Week 1

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones has the skill set and foundation to be one of the more successful quarterbacks in the NFL.

But until he proves himself on the field, the 2021 first-round pick probably should get used to having a less-than-ideal spot on any and all signal-caller power rankings.

Jones finds himself in the bottom third of Gregg Rosenthal’s latest ranking of players at the position. The Patriots’ new starting quarterback sits at No. 22, falling right behind fellow rookies Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence.

“I’m putting all the rookie Week 1 starters near one another, because they all looked the part in the preseason,” Rosenthal wrote for NFL.com. “They’re this aggressively high because I expect them to reach the floor of what’s seen as a good rookie season by a quarterback — and that floor has risen considerably in recent years.”

It feels worth mentioning Jones is three spots higher than Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on Rosenthal’s list. The pair of Alabama products will go toe-to-toe Sunday afternoon when New England hosts Miami for a Week 1 clash.

Should Jones light it up against the ‘Fins, he should see upward movement on Rosenthal’s list heading into Week 2.