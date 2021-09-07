Why Celtics ‘Panicked’ Before Picking Paul Pierce In 1998 NBA Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Paul Pierce is on his way into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

His number is retired in the rafters at TD Garden.

And the longtime Celtics star brought a title back to Boston after winning the 2008 NBA Finals.

But for former Celtics head coach and president of basketball operations Rick Pitino, as Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix wrote Tuesday, it was Pierce’s draft night which sticks out the most — and future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki played a role in it.

Check out an excerpt from Mannix’s extensive feature story on Pierce ahead of this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement Saturday.

Panic. That?s what Rick Pitino remembers. It was June 1998, and Pitino, the Celtics? coach and president of basketball operations, was huddled in Boston?s draft room. A month earlier, Pitino was vacationing in Europe. Boston assistant general manager Chris Wallace called. Wallace had become enthralled with a 6? 11? German forward he had first seen at the Nike Hoop Summit. The player, Dirk Nowitzki, was available for a workout. Wallace asked whether Pitino could get to Rome to go and see him.

In Rome, Pitino watched the gangly 19-year old bang in threes like a guard. ?I was blown away,? recalls Pitino. At lunch, Pitino told Nowitzki: Skip the draft combine. I?ll take you at No. 10. Nowitzki asked Pitino how he could trust him. Pitino got Red Auerbach, the Celtics? vice chairman, on the phone, and, according to Pitino, Nowitzki was sold. ?I went home,? says Pitino, ?thinking we had our guy.?