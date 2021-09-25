Why Colin Cowherd Is Convinced Patriots Will Cover Spread Against Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

For bettors, there’s added comfort placing a wager when a team involved is consistent, one way or the other.

The Patriots have been very consistent on the young NFL season. New England has played it safe on offense and leaned on its very stout defense. The New Orleans Saints, on the other hand, looked like a completely different team between Weeks 1 and 2.

Without an idea of what Jameis Winston and Co. will put forth Sunday at Gillette Stadium, Cowherd is all in on the Patriots against the spread (-2.5 at FOX Bet Sportsbook) in Week 3.

“We’ve got the Saints living out of a hotel for another week. This is too much chaos for an organization,” Cowherd said Friday on FS1’s “The Herd.” “In two games, I know exactly what I get with the Patriots. They’re 1-1, but I know exactly what I get. The Saints — first week, great. Last week, terrible. They have the worst passing offense right now in the league and New England’s defense is fantastic. Not only is New England’s defense No. 2 in the league total, but it has five interceptions this year — most in the NFL. I get a team where I know exactly what I get against the team that’s given me two different images, one of which was absolutely atrocious. The Patriots, they’re going to win as a favorite and cover.”

New England and New Orleans both are 1-1 ATS this season entering their first head-to-head matchup since the 2017 season.