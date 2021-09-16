Why ‘Fire Hydrant’ Jack Ahcan Isn’t Like Other Undersized Bruins D-Men

NESN Logo Sign In

Far too often, when folks see an undersized defenseman, specifically in Boston, they just liken them to Torey Krug or Matt Grzelcyk.

That’s not always wrong, and that’s not to say there never are parallels or overlapping skills, but typically that’s just a lazy way of saying the guy is small and probably more of a puck-mover than anything.

Don’t put Jack Ahcan into that box.

“I don’t know if that’s a fair comparison,” P-Bruins head coach Ryan Mougenel said Thursday about likening Ahcan and Grzelcyk. “They’re different players in that Jack has that strength and that ability to box a player out. Is he always going to win that battle? Probably not. Grizz is just smart, like he’s not getting in those net-front battles, he’s fronting more pucks and he’s defending with his feet and his stick. And that’s something I think Grizz is exceptional about.”

The 24-year-old is one of the Boston Bruins’ more intriguing defensive prospects. After going undrafted, Ahcan emerged as one of the top NCAA free agents, and ultimately signed with the Bruins out of St. Cloud State.

With injuries decimating the Bruins blue line, Ahcan got a look in three NHL games during his first pro season. And if you were expecting the 5-foot-9, 179-pound defenseman to shy away from getting into puck battles, well, then you were pretty surprised watching him play for the first time.

“Once you get out there, you just kind of slowly get used to it, and then by the third game you kind of (get acclimated),” Ahcan said Thursday. “Obviously it’s not easy playing in the NHL, but you get your feet underneath you and it’s awesome.”