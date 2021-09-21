Why Have Patriots Been NFL’s Worst Red-Zone Team This Season?

NESN Logo Sign In

Moving the ball deep into opponent territory has not been an issue for the New England Patriots this season.

It’s once they get there that problems arise.

Through two games — a 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins and a 25-6 win over the New York Jets — the Patriots’ offense has reached the red zone seven times and scored touchdowns on just two of those trips. That’s a success rate of 28.6 percent, which ranks 32nd — dead last — in the NFL.

Expanding that sample to include drives that reached the opponent’s 25-yard line, the Patriots are just 2-for-10. Exactly half of their 42 points this season have come on Nick Folk field goals.

“Overall, we’ve just got to do a little better job taking advantage of our scoring opportunities,” head coach Bill Belichick told reporters after Sunday’s victory at MetLife Stadium.

As the Patriots prepare for their Week 3 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, we took a closer look at all 10 of their trips inside the 25 to find out what keeps derailing this Mac Jones-led offense.

DRIVE NO. 1

Reached: Miami 9-yard line

Result: Field goal

Key play: Isaiah Wynn holding penalty on second-and-10

A 22-yard third-down hookup from Jones to Jakobi Meyers brought the Patriots into the red zone on their third possession of Week 1, but Wynn’s holding call halted their momentum. A short completion to Jonnu Smith on second-and-20 and a screen to Smith on third-and-14 couldn’t pick up the necessary yardage, and the tight end fumbled on the latter, to boot. (Center David Andrews recovered.)