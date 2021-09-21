Why Linus Ullmark Text Jeremy Swayman After Signing With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Linus Ullmark enters Year 7 in the NHL when the season begins next month — his first as a member of the Boston Bruins — and made sure to reach out to one of his new teammates shortly after his deal was signed.

The goalie inked a four-year contract with the Bruins in the offseason, meaning Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman will handle the duties between the pipes this year. With Tuukka Rask’s future uncertain due to offseason hip surgery to repair a torn labrum, Boston needed to address its void.

After Ullmark and the Bruins got the deal done, the 28-year-old text Swayman and told him he’s excited to be teammates.

“Just felt it was the right thing to do,” Ullmark told The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont. “I wanted him to feel we’re in this together.”

Swayman appreciated the sentiment.

“I think that was one of the coolest things,” Swayman told Dupont. “Just great for an older goalie, or a player in general, to reach out like that.”

“Older” Ullmark, 28, has a winning record over the course of his six years with the Sabres, which is pretty impressive given how lowly Buffalo has been of late.