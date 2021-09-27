Why Mac Jones Ditched Knee Brace Before Touchdown Pass Vs. Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones made a necessary wardrobe adjustment before tossing a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in Sunday’s New England Patriots loss.

With the Patriots driving against the New Orleans Saints, Jones dashed through the middle of the defense for a 12-yard run — the longest of his young NFL career. As he slid down near the Saints’ 20-yard line, the brace protecting the quarterback’s left knee came apart.

Not wanting to burn a timeout while he adjusted his gear, Jones stood up, reached down, unstrapped his brace and flipped it to backup QB Brian Hoyer, who ferried it to the sideline while Jones relayed the next play call in the huddle.

“It just deconstructed on the slide,” Jones explained Monday on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria.” “I just took it off because it was broken. … There’s a lot of straps on there, so it’s hard to put it on, but it’s also hard to get it off. And it was broken, so it just took a little bit of extra time. At that point in the game, we had a lot of momentum, so you just try to get it off and move on to the next play.”

Moments later, Jones took a three-step drop and lofted a pass over the head of onrushing defensive end Cameron Jordan. It settled in the hands of wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who outjumped rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo and tiptoed his way into the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown.

The score cut the Patriots’ deficit to eight with more than nine minutes remaining, but the Saints responded with a nearly seven-minute-long touchdown drive that put the game out of reach. New Orleans won 28-13 to drop the Patriots to 1-2 on the season.