Why NFL Insider Views Mac Jones As Fantasy Football Week 2 Starter

The New England Patriots won’t be the only ones to benefit from Mac Jones if the rookie quarterback continues to play as he did in Week 1.

Jones, who threw for 281 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers against the Dolphins, soon could become a fantasy football lineup mainstay. In fact, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano believes fantasy players should give the 2021 first-rounder the nod this weekend.

“Jones looked ready on Sunday, even in a loss to Miami, and now he goes against that Jets secondary,” Graziano wrote. “The Jets won’t put up the same kind of resistance on defense, and I think this is the week we start to get some real clarity about the pass-catcher pecking order in New England, too.”

Sam Darnold had little trouble against the Jets defense in Week 1, amassing an eerily similar state line as Jones’ against Miami. You probably shouldn’t go out of your way to insert the 23-year-old into your lineup, but if you’re not crazy about other matchups, starting Jones certainly is a reasonable play.