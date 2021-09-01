Why Patriots Chose Rookie Kicker Quinn Nordin Over Veteran Nick Folk

“There’s going to be ups and downs throughout the season,” Achord said, “and being able to you know have the ability to bounce back and show some mental resolve there and fight through things is definitely something that you have to look at. Is it somebody that you can depend on moving forward?”

Nordin still needs to prove he can kick accurately on a weekly basis — if he can’t, he likely won’t be on the roster for long — but his physical gifts are obvious. He had a clear edge over the 36-year-old Folk in the power department, boasting what special teams captain Matthew Slater called “a cannon” of a leg.

Folk made 92.9 percent of his field goals last season, however, making the decision to go with Nordin a risky one. Nordin converted just 74.2 percent of his collegiate field goals at Michigan. Achord acknowledged the 23-year-old’s upside helped him win the job.

“I think you have to take into consideration, what is the ceiling?” Achord said. “What is a guy going to be in January, going to be at the end of the year? That’s the thing with any player. A rookie is going to continue to improve, usually, or a younger player, where a veteran or a guy that’s has been here a few years, you know what they’re going to be. So you have to take that into account.

“Is that the endgame? Is that the only thing that matters? Absolutely not. But I think that’s definitely one of the things you have to consider when you’re evaluating younger guys, older guys — where are these guys and where could these guys end up being and where can they be?”

Injuries also were an issue for Folk this summer. He was out of practice for 2 1/2 weeks and didn’t play in the first two preseason games.

The Patriots were the only team to offer Nordin a contract after the 2021 NFL Draft. By the time they reached out, the Michigan product already had begun scouring LinkedIn for job postings, believing his football career might be over. His Patriots contract included no guaranteed money, and he was the only UDFA in camp.

“He was a guy that when you talk to him, he loves the game of football,” said Achord, who along with special teams assistant Joe Houston worked to fine-tune Nordin’s kicking approach. “He’s invested, he loves this trade, he wants to get better every day. He had some intangibles — leg strength, leg power — that you look at. I’ve said before consistency was the thing that we had to work on with him and get better at, but there’s a lot of things that you could build off of.”