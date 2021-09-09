Why Patriots’ Mac Jones Is Well-Positioned To Avoid Rookie Struggles

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL teams that enter seasons with rookie starting quarterbacks typically don’t find immediate success.

But most of those rookies don’t have the supporting cast and organization stability that Mac Jones will enjoy as he begins his New England Patriots career.

Jones, who beat out Cam Newton for the starting job and has garnered rave reviews from Patriots veterans, will be leading a team that handed out upward of $170 million in guaranteed money to free agents this offseason.

One with an offensive line, run game and defense that all could rank among the NFL’s best.

One that’s less than two years removed from its most recent playoff berth and still has several core players from its last Super Bowl title run.

And one, of course, that’s led by the game’s best coach (Bill Belichick) and one of its top offensive minds (Josh McDaniels).

A total of 11 rookie QBs have started season openers since 2013. See if you can spot the outlier: