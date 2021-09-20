NESN Logo Sign In

NESN proudly celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month — honoring the culture and contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities in New England sports.

David Ortiz’s playing career may be over, but we’re still celebrating his journey.

NESN’s presentation that chronicled Ortiz’s illustrious run in Major League Baseball will re-air Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.

The film, “David Ortiz: The Journey,” first premiering in 2016, is a firsthand interview documentary that takes an introspective look at Big Papi’s extraordinary career. It features exclusive commentary from Ortiz about his tough upbringing in the Dominican Republic, his early days with the Minnesota Twins, his meteoric rise with the Red Sox, his relationship with teammates (past and present) and his lasting impact on the city of Boston.

NESN also sat down with Ortiz?s teammates (past and present), those who have covered Big Papi and even a notable Yankees opponent while producing its one-hour special. All provided intriguing insight into just how important Ortiz has been to Boston, both on and off the field, and therefore, to his native Dominican Republic.