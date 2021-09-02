Will Kyle Schwarber Fit On 2022 Red Sox? MLB Writer Weighs Chances

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber has been a hit with the Boston Red Sox, so does that mean he’s here to stay?

MLB.com’s Ian Brown highlighted the slugger’s future with the Red Sox as the team’s biggest looming question Thursday. Boston acquired Schwarber on July 29 from the Washington Nationals in a trade but had to wait 15 days for him to recover from hamstring and groin injuries before deploying him. Since entering the fray, Schwarber has been better than advertised, reaching base 32 times in his first 15 games, the most of any Boston player in that opening span since Manny Ramirez in 2001. With that in mind, Browne lays out the big question.

“At least offensively, Schwarber has fit like a glove since he joined the Boston lineup on Aug. 13,” Browne wrote. “Can there be a fit beyond this season? There’s at least a chance, given that Schwarber and the Red Sox have a mutual option for $11.5 million that includes a $3 million buyout.

“The question the Red Sox must ask themselves is this: Can Schwarber fit defensively? In part, that could depend on if J.D. Martinez decides to exercise the final opt-out in his contract. In a perfect world, Schwarber would DH for the Red Sox. But given the quality of Schwarber’s at-bats, the Red Sox could be tempted to keep him regardless of the defensive fit. If Schwarber can gain some comfort at first base, it would make him more appealing for Boston. In that scenario, he could rotate between first base, DH and left field.”

Schwarber in his three games at first base has shown an ability to make routine plays, warranting more opportunities to continue learning the position on the fly.

The answer to Browne’s question likely won’t present itself in the immediate future, as Schwarber, Martinez and Co. are in a tight race for a spot in the MLB playoffs.

Nevertheless, his Schwarber’s future is bound to be one of Boston’s most-important items to address during the offseason.