WNBA Playoffs: Why CT Sun Will Avenge Last Two Title Runs, Win Finals

Two seasons ago, the Connecticut Sun lost in the WNBA finals. They followed that up by adding four-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner to the mix to create one of the league’s most dominant trios.

But it wasn’t smooth sailing the following season, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the season to be played in a bubble, which star forward Jonquel Jones opted out of. The Sun would have to wait even longer to find out what their Big Three could do, with Alyssa Thomas tearing her Achilles in January.

Despite all that, Connecticut has been just about unstoppable this season, with an overall record of 26-6. With the best defensive rating in the WNBA paired with the league’s second-best rated offense, the Sun has earned itself the No. 1 seed and a double-round bye in the playoffs.

After years of waiting, this could be the season they go all the way and actually bring the trophy home. Here’s why.

The odds are in their favor

The Sun (+200) are a narrow favorite over the Las Vegas Aces (+230), according to FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds at the conclusion of play Sunday. But Vegas has been disrespecting the Sun most of the season, thought, so wagering $100 to profit $200 feels like a safe bet.

Connecticut has never had this much help

Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner have led the way most of the season, but a lot of factors have led to their dominance. For one, shorthanded has allowed a few other players to step into bigger roles.