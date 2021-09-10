NESN Logo Sign In

Some good news did come out of the Boston Red Sox clubhouse prior to their series opener against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Xander Bogaerts, who has not played since Aug. 31 due to testing positive for COVID-19, will be active for the Red Sox on Friday night. The shortstop will be a welcome addition to the lineup and clubhouse, especially after Chris Sale became the 10th player to contract the virus.

Darwinzon Hernández also will be activated after dealing with an oblique injury since the end of July. The pitcher should add some depth to a bullpen that probably wouldn’t mind the extra help.

Kaleb Ort, a Rule 5 Draft pick in the minor league phase from the New York Yankees, is active and with the Red Sox. He also will provide some bullpen relief.

Of course with a slew of activations comes some other moves. Sale moves to the COVID-19 related injury list, Jonathan Araúz was optioned to Triple-A Worcester while Austin Davis was placed on paternity leave.

First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as the Red Sox look to carry their momentum from Wednesday’s exciting win — and stretch their lead in the American League Wild Card race after taking over the top spot — with Tanner Houck on the mound.