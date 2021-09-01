NESN Logo Sign In

The bad news is that the COVID-19 outbreak in the Red Sox clubhouse reached 11 when Yairo Muñoz tested positive Wednesday. The good news, though, is that there are some players on the mend.

Kiké Hernández was the first of the 11 players and staff to return a positive test, while Christian Arroyo, Martín Pérez, Matt Barnes and Xander Bogaerts all contracted the virus in the days following. Hernández has been quarantining in Cleveland while continuing to wear his uniform, so it’s safe to say he is ready to return.

And that may be the case this weekend.

Manager Alex Cora revealed both Hernández and Arroyo are feeling better, while strength coach Kiyoshi Momose continues to struggle with his symptoms. Cora noted he was hopeful to have Hernández back for the Red Sox’s weekend series against the Cleveland Indians — the team Boston was playing when the outbreak began.

One thing that is stopping Cora from confirming Hernández definitely will be back is the fact that he’s unsure when his quarantining players and staff will be able to leave Cleveland, and they will need to clear protocol before being activated.

Bogaerts, who learned of his positive test in the top of the second inning in the Red Sox’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, is asymptomatic and quarantining at the team hotel in Florida.

Despite a depleted roster, it doesn’t appear Major League Baseball will postpone any of the upcoming Red Sox games, so first pitch from Tropicana Field is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.