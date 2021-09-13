Yankees’ Aaron Judge Suddenly Leaves Game Due To Dizziness

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees desperately are trying to make up ground in the American League playoff race, but if they’re going to do anything about it during Sunday’s game against the New York Mets, they’ll have to do so without Aaron Judge.

The slugger left Sunday’s game after one at-bat. Yankees manager Aaron Boone later said on the ESPN broadcast that Judge was experiencing dizziness.

“Hopefully, it’s something that subsides here over the next little bit, and get him back in there tomorrow,” Boone said, per ESPN’s Buster Olney.

Brett Gardner took over for Judge in center field.

To understand how important Judge is to a Yankees squad fighting for a Wild Card spot, just take a look at what he accomplished during Saturday’s game. He launched the game-tying home run and in the process became the second-fastest player to reach 150 home runs (552 games).

Playoff race aside, we hope he gets well soon.