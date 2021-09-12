NESN Logo Sign In

Chances are San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance couldn’t have even drawn up a start to his NFL career so perfect.

Lance, who the 49ers traded up to draft No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, took the field as San Francisco advanced into the red zone against the Detroit Lions early in the first quarter on Sunday. The North Dakota State product threw a touchdown on his first NFL pass of the regular season.

The rookie signal-caller hit receiver Trent Sherfield for the five-yard touchdown. It capped a seven-play, 59 yard drive.

The seat of veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo, who completed a 23-yard strike of his own on the drive, appears to be a bit hotter than it already was entering Sunday.