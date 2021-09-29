You Could Tell This J.D. Martinez Homer Was Gone From Crack Of Bat

NESN Logo Sign In

You didn’t need to be watching Wednesday night’s Red Sox game to see J.D. Martinez hit the second-inning home run that gave Boston a 1-0 lead over the Baltimore Orioles.

No, even if you were in the kitchen grabbing a snack, with the television on in the other room, you would’ve heard this one from the crack of the bat. Martinez blasted a no-doubter off of a 85 mph changeup from Orioles lefty Zac Lowther.

No. 28 for 28 ? pic.twitter.com/wBBZVS0dwB — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 29, 2021

The ball traveled 444 feet to left field and was Martinez’s 28th home run of the season.

This one is off to a fun start.