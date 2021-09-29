You Could Tell This J.D. Martinez Homer Was Gone From Crack Of Bat

The sweet sound of a go-ahead homer

by

You didn’t need to be watching Wednesday night’s Red Sox game to see J.D. Martinez hit the second-inning home run that gave Boston a 1-0 lead over the Baltimore Orioles.

No, even if you were in the kitchen grabbing a snack, with the television on in the other room, you would’ve heard this one from the crack of the bat. Martinez blasted a no-doubter off of a 85 mph changeup from Orioles lefty Zac Lowther.

The ball traveled 444 feet to left field and was Martinez’s 28th home run of the season.

This one is off to a fun start.

