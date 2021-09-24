NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are keeping up with the trends of social media, which can be a task in and of itself. But they clearly understood the assignment.

A popular trend on the app TikTok has many users using what’s called a “comic me” filter that turns your face into that of a Disney character. Some have been using it in a group of friends to see who’d be the main character, and the Bruins decided to get in on it themselves.

Connor Clifton, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Charlie McAvoy, Tomas Nosek and David Pastrnak all took part in the 15-second video set to the popular song “Meet Me At Our Spot” by Willow Smith.

It did not disappoint. Check it out:

So, who do you think is the main character?