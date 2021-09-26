You’re Not Going To Believe This Justin Tucker Game-Winning Field Goal

NESN Logo Sign In

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker absolutely stunned the Detroit Lions with a game-winning 66-yard field goal as time expired Sunday, and earned a place in the NFL record books in the process.

Tucker’s right leg propelled the Ravens to a 19-17 win as his 66-yard field goal bounced off the cross bar and landed between the up rights.

It set a record as the longest kick in NFL history as the previous record was a 64-yard boot from Matt Prater in 2013.

Check it out:

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!?!



JUSTIN TUCKER 66-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/LyHkSUiwk9 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

That is an absolutely insane win for the Ravens and a devastating loss for head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions. Detroit took a 17-16 lead with a 35-yard field goal from Ryan Santoso with 1:04 left in regulation.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson then orchestrated a game-winning drive which included a conversion on fourth-and-19. Jackson hit Sammy Watkins for a 36-yard reception to advance the Ravens to the Detroit 48 yard line.