Zach Wilson Has Impressively Bad First Half During Jets-Panthers

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson looked like just that Sunday in his regular-season debut against the Carolina Panthers.

Wilson, who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, put together some noteworthy first-half stats, but unfortunately for him they were noteworthy for all the wrong reasons.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Wilson was:

— 0-for-4 on third down

— 0-for-4 against the blitz

— 0-for-7 under duress

— 0-for-4 on play action

— 0-for-3 on passes of 15 or more air yards

Wilson returned to the field for the second half and threw his first career touchdown, but it was an otherwise forgettable outing for the signal-caller, who also threw one interception and took four sacks midway through the fourth quarter.

Wilson’s Jets will host the New England Patriots in Week 2, and we all know how much head coach Bill Belichick loves going against rookie quarterbacks.