How Zach Wilson Reacted To Kyle Van Noy’s ‘Seeing Ghosts’ Comment

Were the boogeymen after Zach Wilson on Sunday?
During Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets, Kyle Van Noy, who was inactive, tweeted “Ghosts again?!?” amid Wilson’s struggles at MetLife Stadium. Wilson, New York’s rookie quarterback, threw four interceptions in his team’s loss to New England.
Van Noy, of course, was referencing Sam Darnold’s infamous “seeing ghosts” comment after facing the “Boogeymen” Patriots defense in 2019.
After the game, Wilson was asked whether he indeed was “seeing ghosts.”
“No,” a laughing Wilson said. “Most definitely not.”
(The exchange happens around the 7:35 mark in the video below.)
Ghosts or no ghosts, Wilson was not good in this game. The 2021 second-overall pick completed 19-of-33 passes for 210 yards while throwing four interceptions.
The BYU product did display the athleticism and arm ability that makes him such an intriguing player, but he nevertheless has a lot to learn.
On the other side, fellow rookie signal-caller Mac Jones did just enough to lead the Patriots to their first victory of the season.