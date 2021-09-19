How Zach Wilson Reacted To Kyle Van Noy’s ‘Seeing Ghosts’ Comment

NESN Logo Sign In

Were the boogeymen after Zach Wilson on Sunday?

During Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets, Kyle Van Noy, who was inactive, tweeted “Ghosts again?!?” amid Wilson’s struggles at MetLife Stadium. Wilson, New York’s rookie quarterback, threw four interceptions in his team’s loss to New England.

Van Noy, of course, was referencing Sam Darnold’s infamous “seeing ghosts” comment after facing the “Boogeymen” Patriots defense in 2019.

After the game, Wilson was asked whether he indeed was “seeing ghosts.”

“No,” a laughing Wilson said. “Most definitely not.”

(The exchange happens around the 7:35 mark in the video below.)

WATCH LIVE: QB Zach Wilson speaks to the media following Week 2 against the Patriots https://t.co/hu6M7oll7F — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 19, 2021

Ghosts or no ghosts, Wilson was not good in this game. The 2021 second-overall pick completed 19-of-33 passes for 210 yards while throwing four interceptions.