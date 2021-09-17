Zach Wilson Looking Forward To Facing Patriots, Seems Kinda Confident

NESN Logo Sign In

Zach Wilson on Sunday will face one of the toughest tests a rookie NFL quarterback can face: Bill Belichick.

And while the New York Jets signal-caller understands the degree of difficulty Belichick will present, the 2021 second-overall pick seems somewhat confident ahead of his first game against the New England Patriots.

“I’m excited for it, it’s going to be a good challenge for me,” Wilson said Thursday while speaking with New York reporters. “Tons of great learning, I’m sure. And also just, these guys are part of our division. So, we’re gonna play them a lot, this year and in the coming years.

“And, so, it’s just getting used to this scheme, how we can beat some of the things they’re gonna throw at us. It’s no secret what they’re gonna throw at us, it’s now you gotta try to stop it. And, so, that’s the big question. We have, I think, a lot of good things we’ve been working on this week.”

Zach Wilson relishes the opportunity to face Bill Belichick and the Patriots:



"I'm excited for it, it's going to be a good challenge for me" pic.twitter.com/w31eDPUSSP — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 16, 2021

Here’s how former Patriot and current NESN analyst Matt Chatham reacted to Wilson’s comments:

?It?s no secret what they?re gonna try to throw at us?now ya gotta try and stop it.?



I think Zach will learn that what he?s saying is the opposite of the real challenge in facing NE regularly?ever-changing approach, ?secret? of each successive gameplan is what makes ?em unique https://t.co/HRgVfMNQev — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) September 17, 2021

Wilson also talked about watching the Patriots while growing up.