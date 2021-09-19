NESN Logo Sign In

Zach Wilson’s ugly start got a bit uglier on just his second throw of the game.

The New York Jets quarterback was intercepted by J.C. Jackson on his first throw that led to the New England Patriots taking a 3-0 lead.

Things didn’t get much better from there for Wilson, though. When the Jets’ offense returned to the field, the QB again was intercepted, this time by Adrian Phillips. This led to a six-play scoring drive that was capped by a 7-yard touchdown run by James White.

Yo Adrian!@Phillips_17 with our second INT of the day!



?:: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/gwkFT5K7qS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 19, 2021

For those keeping score at home, that’s two interceptions on two throws.

The Patriots took a 10-0 lead on the drive.