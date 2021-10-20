20 Former Celtics Players Selected To NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA on Thursday finalized its 75th Anniversary Team, concluding a three-day roster reveal. When all was said and done, 20 former Celtics players cracked the list, with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen among the new additions.

According to the league, the players were “selected for being pioneers that have helped shape, define, and redefine the game.” So it seems like a pretty significant honor.

Here are all the former Boston players who made the cut and some information about their careers — and yes, some had runs with the Celtics that were more notable than others. The players are listed in alphabetical order.

Ray Allen (with Celtics 2007-2012)

Hall of Fame … 10-time All-Star (three with Celtics) … two-time NBA Champion … two-time All-NBA selection

Nate “Tiny” Archibald (with Celtics 1978-1982)

Hall of Fame … six-time All-Star (three with Celtics) … NBA Champion … five-time All-NBA selection … 1972-73 scoring champion (with Kansas City)

Larry Bird (full career with Celtics, 1979-1992)

Hall of Fame … 12-time All-Star … three-time NBA Champion … 10-time All-NBA selection … three-time All-Defensive selection … two-time Finals MVP … three-time MVP … 1979-80 Rookie of the Year

Dave Bing (with Celtics 1977-78)

Hall of Fame … seven-time All-Star … 1967-68 scoring champion (with Detroit) … three-time All-NBA selection … 1966-67 Rookie of the Year