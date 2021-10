NESN Logo Sign In

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was absolutely ruthless to Bears fans following a fourth quarter touchdown at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday.

“I still own you! I still own you!,” Rodgers exclaimed after a six-yard rushing touchdown extended Green Bay’s lead to 24-14 with less than five minutes left in regulation.

The Packers went on to earn their fifth straight win by the same score.

Rodgers now is 21-5 against the Bears during his career.