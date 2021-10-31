Adrian Phillips Picked Great Time To Score Pick-Six Vs. Former Team

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips had never returned an interception for a touchdown entering Sunday’s game. But he picked quite the time to do so, as his pick-six in the fourth quarter put the Patriots ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers, Phillips’ former team.

Phillips picked off Justin Herbert at the Chargers 26-yard line and ran it back to the house. Mac Jones found Jakobi Meyers for a successful two-point conversion that put the Patriots up 24-17 with 10:11 left to play.

That was Phillips’ second interception of the day, as he also picked off Herbert at the Patriots 48-yard line and ran it for 12 yards with 1:06 left in the first half.

The longtime Charger said in September that he believes he is “a way better player” than he was through six seasons on the West Coast. If that wasn’t enough of a punch in the mouth to his former franchise, you have to imagine the go-ahead touchdown certainly is.