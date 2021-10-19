Alex Cora Had ‘Cool’ Birthday After Red Sox Beat Astros In ALCS Game 3

Alex Cora celebrated turning 46 in style.

The Boston Red Sox manager celebrated his birthday Monday night and capped it off with a 12-3 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. The victory gave the Red Sox a 2-1 series lead over the Astros.

The game had a little bit of everything: more grand slams, a dazzling performance from Eduardo Rodriguez and even some taunting. Cora wasn’t too fond of that, but Carlos Correa had the opposite feeling.

After the game, Cora took to Twitter and shared a simple sentiment about how he felt about another trip around the sun.

“Cool BDay!” he tweeted.

It doesn’t get much cooler than a convincing win over the team you’re trying to beat to get to the World Series.

The ALCS continues Tuesday night with Game 4 at Fenway Park. NESN pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET, with first pitch is set for 8:08 p.m.

