The Boston Red Sox have the chance to add a postseason chapter to their already-storybook season.

The Red Sox, who own a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five American League Division Series, will advance to the American League Championship Series with a Game 4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on Monday — Marathon Monday. And with so much experience playing and managing on Marathon Monday in the past, Alex Cora is excited just thinking about the atmosphere.

Cora provided a humorous response when asked what he’s expecting from the Fenway Faithful during a pregame press conference.

“It’s going to be different because there’s a lot of people in the streets very early, and it’s not to have lunch,” Cora said with a smirk, as shared by the team. “So, yeah, it should be loud. It should be fun.

“Hopefully we can go out there and play a good baseball game and see where we’re at at night, after the game,” Cora continued. “Hopefully if we can do what we really want to do, it should be crazy tonight around here. Because, yeah, there were a lot of people around when I got to the ballpark and, like I said, they weren’t only eating a hamburger. They were drinking a lot.”

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Red Sox opposite Tampa Bay’s Collin McHugh. The Red Sox, as you certainly have heard, are fresh off a thrilling Game 3 win in extra innings Sunday night.

First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET, but you can watch pregame coverage on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.