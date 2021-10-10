Alex Cora Over The Moon About Text Messages From Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick has plenty on his plate these days, but that hasn’t prevented the New England Patriots head coach from keeping up with the Red Sox.

Belichick recently showed his support for Boston through text messages to Alex Cora. The future Hall of Fame coach reached out to Cora before the American League Wild Card Game and also congratulated the Red Sox skipper after Boston took down the New York Yankees in the one-game playoff.

The messages meant a great deal to Cora.

“I got a text from him finally,” Cora told reporters Sunday, per MassLive. “Yeah, Bill texted me the other day. So I’m in the club.”

Cora continued: “That’s huge. That’s like the highlight of the year to be honest with you. We did a show a few years ago for the Jimmy Fund and it was all the (Boston) coaches and Bill was on the phone because they had a practice. So we were joking not too long ago … that I need his number. All of a sudden I got the text from this random area code and then I read it and I was like, ‘Wow.’ That’s cool to be honest with you. For somebody of his status to take his time and wish us luck and then send another text — honestly, out of the week, that was like the coolest thing ever. I loved it.”

Both Cora’s Red Sox and Belichick’s Patriots will be in action Sunday. Boston will try to take a 2-1 lead in its AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, while New England will try to improve to 2-3 on the season in Houston against the Texans.