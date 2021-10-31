Alex Cora Pays Tribute To Jerry Remy After Red Sox Legend’s Death

'Descansa en Paz, amigo'

Jerry Remy left an immeasurable mark on the Red Sox, Boston, New England and beyond.

And among those who got to know Remy well over the years was Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Remy on Saturday died at the age of 68. A kid from Somerset, Mass., he made it to the big leagues, spending time with the Red Sox before eventually becoming one of the most iconic Boston broadcast voices, serving as a color analyst for Red Sox games on NESN for over 30 years.

Cora, having been with the Red Sox as both a player and manager, got close with Remy. And after news of his death, the Sox skipper took to Twitter.

Remy was a friend to all, and will leave a mark on far more than just Cora for generations.

