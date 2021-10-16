Alex Cora Reveals Red Sox Pitching Plans For ALCS Game 2 Vs. Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox aren’t quite ready to name a starter for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros, and that probably has to do with the plans for Game 2.

Boston looks to avoid going into a 2-0 hole against Houston on Saturday afternoon at Minute Maid Park. Nate Eovaldi will get the ball and try to keep the dangerous Astros lineup at bay a day after Chris Sale had yet another short start.

Before the game Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that everyone will be available out of the bullpen with the exception of Sale, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

The Red Sox will need all hands on deck should they want to win Game 2, and that may mean using Nick Pivetta for four innings, or using Tanner Houck based on matchups.

First pitch is set for 4:20 p.m. ET. You can catch a full hour of pregame coverage beginning at 3 p.m. on NESN.