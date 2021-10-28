Alex Cora Thanks Red Sox For ‘Amazing Year,’ Calls Out Fans In Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has closed the book on 2021.

In a tweet Thursday, Cora said he was traveling back to his native Puerto Rico and took the opportunity to thank the team and the fans for an “amazing year.”

“Boston (to) Caguas,” he wrote. “Thank you @RedSox for an amazing year, special group. #RedSoxNation what can I say; AA++. Your passion was felt from 12% to 25% to full capacity. #FenwayWasLoud and fun. I hope you enjoyed 2021, like we did. ¡Gracias, gracias, gracias!”

Boston ?? Caguas.

Thank you @RedSox for an amazing year, special group. #RedSoxNation what can I say; AA++

Your passion was felt from 12% to 25% to full capacity. #FenwayWasLoud and fun.

I hope you enjoyed 2021, like we did.

¡Gracias, gracias, gracias! — Alex (@ac13alex) October 28, 2021

He certainly is not the only member of the Red Sox organization to speak out about the team’s run to the American League Championship Series. Garrett Richards — who has a team option on his contract for next season — thanked Boston “for everything,” and Kyle Schwarber sent a message on Tuesday.

On to 2022.