The Red Sox’s season came to a bitter end Friday night, but Alex Cora still is thankful for the fans.

Boston dropped Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. The loss bounced the Red Sox from the postseason and ended their World Series hopes.

After all is said and done, Boston can look back at the success it sustained this season after being slated to finish fourth in the American League Division and miss the playoffs completely.

Manager Alex Cora also has a lot to feel accomplished about. He missed all of the shortened 2020 season due to a suspension handed down by Major League Baseball for his role in the 2017 Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. The Red Sox mutually agreed to part ways with the skipper before re-hiring him before the 2021 season.

Throughout the, AL Wild Card Game, Division Series and Championship Series, Cora and players constantly praised the fans and reiterated how electric the Fenway Faithful was during the postseason run.

After Game 6, Cora took to Twitter with a simple message:

“Thanks #RedSoxNation,” he tweeted.