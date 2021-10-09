NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo really wanted to get Nelson Cruz out.

Cruz, the Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter, launched a ball from Tanner Houck out to the left field corner, and it was clearly going foul. But that didn’t stop Verdugo from sprinting his way over to the wall, then nearly falling over into the stands to get the out for the Boston Red Sox.

It wasn’t the most high-leverage situation, but we love the enthusiasm. Not that we didn’t see it coming, because Verdugo has been pumped up for this series since the Red Sox clinched their spot in the American League Division Series.

OK, it didn’t quite live up to the highway robbery from Andrew Benintendi in 2016, but we’ll take it.