Alex Verdugo’s New Diamond Red Sox Chain Is Something

Alex Verdugo is all in on playing for the Boston Red Sox.

If his amazing catch from Game 2 of the American League Division Series didn’t convey that — where he put his body on the line to catch a foul ball in the stands — his latest chain should tell you all you need to know.

After his star performance in a 14-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays where he batted 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs, Verdugo showed off the new piece in postgame media availability.

On one side, the Spanish word for “blessing” and his last name are encrusted around the Red Sox’s “B” logo. Turn it around and you’ll see his other favorite thing: Spongebob Squarepants, with a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi.

Alex Verdugo got himself a special chain representing two of his favorite things: the Boston Red Sox and Spongebob Squarepants. pic.twitter.com/lloOUdswgR — Mac Cerullo (@MacCerullo) October 9, 2021

I thought this was a credential at first, but I'm pretty sure Alex Verdugo has a Red Sox diamond piece. This dude was born to play here. pic.twitter.com/5sVXQB1LaS — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 9, 2021

Does he wear that during the game? We’d imagine it would weigh him down a bit on the base paths, but clearly he’s invested.