An Absurdly Low Percent Of MLB Fans Want Astros To Win World Series

To say Major League Baseball fans want the Atlanta Braves to win the World Series would be an understatement.

According to a poll conducted by DraftKings and shared on Twitter by SB Nation, only 20% of MLB fans actually want to see the Houston Astros take home the Commissioner’s Trophy this season.

While not necessarily surprising after the public outrage over the Astros’ sign-stealing saga, the number does seem to be especially low. It potentially could be from the general likability of Atlanta’s roster, with players like Ronald Acuna Jr., who finished with the league’s third most popular jersey this season, or longtime Brave Freddie Freeman who is making his first career World Series appearance.

The lopsided poll data could even come from the fact that the National League East champion Braves are seen as underdogs, but all-in-all it seems as though if Atlanta wins, the majority of baseball fans win.