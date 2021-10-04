NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins will trot out their “B” team for their next matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers.

When the teams meet Monday at Wells Fargo Center in Boston’s penultimate preseason game, the Bruins will field lines and pairings full of players who either will feature on Boston’s bottom sets or for AHL-Providence in the coming weeks.

After playing in Boston’s previous two exhibition games, regulars such as Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy and others didn’t travel to Philadelphia. That means Curtis Lazar is likely to center the top line, with Trent Frederic and Chris Wagner manning his left and right wings, respectively. Each of the trio is trying to secure spots on Boston’s fourth line, and Monday’s game represents a chance to further his respective claim.

Jack Studnicka will man the middle of the second line, with Jakub Lauko and Jesper Froden on his wings.

Jeremy Swayman will start in goal for the Bruins, with Troy Grosenick serving as his backup.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Here are the projected lines for Monday’s Bruins-Flyers preseason game: