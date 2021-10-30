NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins look to get back on track and end their two-game losing streak when they welcome the undefeated Florida Panthers to TD Garden on Saturday.

Boston is coming off an ugly loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, while Florida just can’t seem to stop winning and moved to 8-0-0 on Friday with a win against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Bruins and Panthers met earlier in the week with the latter coming away with a 4-1 win.

As for the lines, Craig Smith will make his return to the lineup after dealing with a “nagging injury

Linus Ullmark will get the start for the B’s, opposite of Boston College product Spencer Knight. Ullmark stopped 23 of 26 shots Wednesday against the Panthers.

NESN will air the game in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. If you’re on the go, you can stream the game on Watch NESN Live.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams: